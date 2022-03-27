Skydio gets new tech partner to speed up drone asset inspections

Skydio’s autonomous drones, coupled with the company’s very capable Skydio 3D Scan software, can carry out complicated asset inspections with robotic precision, without any human intervention. And now, to improve this inspection process even further, Skydio is joining forces with Texas-based Optelos visual data management and AI analysis platform.

Understanding the basic need to pair fast and efficient drone data with equally fast and efficient data analysis, the Skydio-Optelos partnership seeks to provide an end-to-end asset inspection solution. The companies are not just talking about managing a wide array of visual drone data, but also performing AI-powered analysis on the collected imagery in order to rapidly identify defects and issue corresponding tickets to the client’s platform of choice.

Collectively, the companies would also be able to perform other asset management tasks more rapidly, such as being able to take accurate measurements on the telecommunications tower below:

Skydio CEO Adam Bry points to process manufacturers, energy companies, and wireless carriers that use drones as part of their asset inspection programs as the main benefactors of this technology partnership.

Meanwhile, Optelos CEO David Tran explains that the idea is to optimize drone inspections and provide the stakeholders with an exponentially higher return on investment compared to conventional asset inspection methods. Here’s Tran:

This integration will bring significant benefit to companies seeking to further automate their asset inspection processes and at the same time extract maximum value from the collected drone data. The ability to automatically ingest data collected from Skydio drones into the Optelos platform and immediately act on that data to solve inspection issues is a huge value for our customers.

To make access easy for users, Optelos has integrated its platform with the Skydio Cloud. So, if you’re already syncing your drone data to Skydio’s cloud infrastructure, now you will also be able to import it into the Optelos platform for immediate analysis and action.

As Skydio explains:

Once inspection teams combine Skydio’s autonomous capture capabilities enabled by Skydio 3D Scan with Optelos’ vision AI and automated dispatch capability, they will be able to automate the data collection, analysis, and remediation process end to end, which will provide great value by reducing time and resources spent on the solution.

Read more: AirData partnership enables automatic retrieval of Skydio drone flight data

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos