AirData partnership enables automatic retrieval of Skydio drone flight data

Drone manufacturer Skydio and fleet management software company AirData are coming together as technology partners. The partnership will see the integration of Skydio 2, Skydio X2, and the Skydio 2+ drones into the AirData platform, with an added benefit of live-streaming drone footage coming soon.

How Skydio and AirData will work together

When an organization’s drone fleet grows in size, managing a multitude of flight logs, meeting compliance requirements, and keeping track of upcoming maintenance needs can prove to be challenging. This is where fleet management solutions like AirData come in to tackle time-intensive, data-related tasks automatically.

An API-driven integration will allow AirData to automatically retrieve the flight data from Skydio drones. The under-the-hood transparency will then be used to:

Meet compliance requirements

Track maintenance and discover early signs of problems

Provide detailed operational reports to users of the system

Many organizations that use Skydio’s autonomous drone technology require this kind of seamless and comprehensive fleet management solution. The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is one example. The police department is in Skydio and AirData’s early access program and is already finding immense value in the integration. As David Roberts from OCPD remarks:

We have used AirData for the past several years and just recently introduced the Skydio platform to our fleet. AirData and Skydio offer unique capabilities that are critical to our team’s mission, and we are thrilled about the new integration and its ease-of-use.

In a press statement, AirData further explains that, as an additional benefit, Skydio pilots will soon be able to stream the footage from their drone to the fleet management platform without any additional hardware. The easy-to-use interface will offer one-second latency over standard mobile hotspots, providing real-time visibility for remote viewers.

Eran Steiner, founder and CEO of AirData, sums up:

AirData is thrilled to work with Skydio to now include the autonomous drone powerhouse in our platform. AirData and Skydio share the drive for a safer and smarter drone ecosystem, and we are excited to jointly focus on increasing flight awareness and facilitating safer, more efficient operations.

