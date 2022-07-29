Sony updates Airpeak Flight drone app with useful new features

A new update has gone out for the Sony Airpeak Flight app, with drone operators now being able to access version 1.3.0.

A couple of handy new features have been rolled out for those using Sony’s “made in Japan” cinematography drone Airpeak S1.

The first notable change has come to the Flight Screen which projects the images captured by the camera payload or the nose-mounted FPV camera in real-time. This screen also displays the flight distance, battery levels, and other aircraft and camera parameters, allowing for quick controls and easy adjustment of settings. With the new update, users will now be able to replace the buttons on the side menu as they want.

Meanwhile, wind direction and wind speed parameters have also been added to the app, along with the ability to view the luminance histogram of the main camera image.

Here are the full release notes for the Sony Airpeak Flight app v1.3.0:

Adds the information displayed on the flight screen. The display can be changed by selecting the button to switch the amount of information to display on the bottom of the flight screen

Wind direction/Wind speed

Luminance histogram of the main camera image

Adds descriptions to the settings and the automated flight menus. They can be referred by selecting the information button for each menu, even offline

Improves other functions

Sony Airpeak S1 drone

The $8,999 Sony Airpeak S1 is the world’s smallest professional filmmaking drone that can carry a full-frame Alpha series mirrorless camera. It can withstand wind speeds as high as 44.7mph or 20m/s (without payload), and can maintain stable flight in erratic upper-level winds as well as strong low-level canyon and coastal winds.

