DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo falls to $399 in Labor Day drone sale [Updated]

Typically priced at $499, the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is down to $399 for a limited time in an incredible Labor Day deal. But wait, there’s more. This discount deal also includes free DJI Propeller Holder and PGYTECH Landing Gear Extensions, which would have cost another $28 if bought separately.

Despite newer models being available, the OG Mavic Mini fulfills all the basic requirements of a first-time drone buyer: a reliable, long-range, sub-250-gram drone that doesn’t break the bank.

This travel-friendly drone shoots video at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 fps, and 1080 at 60fps. It can achieve up to 12MP images. The Mavic Mini’s camera is mounted on a stabilized three-axis gimbal. And sophisticated flight modes ensure that you can capture complex, cinematic shots with just a tap in the DJI Fly app. The drone offers up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery charge.

Right now, as part of its Labor Day drone deal, Adorama is offering a cool 20% discount on the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which comes with must-have accessories like an extra pair of batteries and spare propeller blades.

Other drone accessories that you will receive for free as part of this special Labor Day sale include the DJI prop holder, which helps to secure and protect the propellers for safer storage and transportation. You can also use it to attach your Mavic Mini to a backpack or belt for extra style! Also included in the package are landing gear extensions from PGYTECH, which effectively protect the drone from debris and potential gimbal damage during takeoff and landing.

It’s worth highlighting that BHPhoto is also offering the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $399 in a Labor Day drone deal. You won’t get any prop holders or landing gear extensions for free here, but the retailer does have another sweet discount running on the SanDisk 256GB microSD card.

Read: New DJI drone rumors hint at Mavic 3 Classic, Mini 3 non-pro editions

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos