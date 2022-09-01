New DJI drone rumors hint at Mavic 3 Classic, Mini 3 non-pro editions

The DJI rumor mill is at it again, and this time, it has churned out information that would please an exceedingly high number of drone enthusiasts. It appears that DJI is prepping to release cheaper, budget-friendly versions of Mavic 3 and Mini 3 Pro drones — and that too right in time for the holiday shopping season.

According to leaker @DealsDrone, somewhat dressed-down versions of both Mavic 3 and Mini 3 Pro drones are to be expected in the next few weeks.

New DJI drones: Mavic 3 Classic, Mini 3?

The leaker appears confident that the next iteration of the Mavic 3 consumer drone series will be called Mavic 3 Classic, though specific details on how it would be different from the base version of the aircraft that is currently retailing for $2,049 are yet to emerge. One possibility is that Mavic 3 Classic will ditch the dual-camera setup of Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine, and release without a tele camera.

As far as the non-pro version of Mini 3 is concerned, the leaker points to a drone with the same camera as the $909 Mini 3 Pro but no obstacle avoidance sensors. Mini 3 Pro is the most powerful sub-250-gram drone DJI has ever created. The drone maker had to introduce major design changes in the product specifically to accommodate an obstacle sensing system in the drone’s tiny frame.

Essentially, both the Mavic 3 and Mini 3 Pro are extremely capable drones but the biggest concern among most buyers has been their affordability. As such, reintroducing lower-cost, stripped-down versions of these drones to widen the consumer base wouldn’t be the worst idea. The lower price points could allow DJI to attract more customers in emerging markets as well, given the current economic climate, and it wouldn’t be the first time DJI reintroduces a product at a more affordable price. Remember Mini SE, which packs in the tech goodness of the original Mavic Mini inside Mini 2’s shell?

