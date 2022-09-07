This Blue sUAS cleared drone is now Remote ID compliant

Ishveena Singh -
Remote IDBlue sUASAscent Aerosystems
ascent aerosystems Blue sUAS remote id drone

Ascent AeroSystems has announced the immediate availability of Remote ID capabilities for its Spirit drone platform, which was added to the Blue sUAS list by the Pentagon earlier this year. According to the Massachusetts-based company, it is the first Blue sUAS original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to be fully Remote ID compliant.

Ascent AeroSystems said it has been developing and testing its solution for months, and beginning next week, all systems shipped by the company will be fully compliant with the FAA’s requirement for Broadcast Remote ID.

According to the FAA, drone manufacturers must comply with Remote ID requirements starting September 16, 2022. Remote ID will help the FAA, law enforcement, and other federal agencies to receive information about drones in flight, such as the identity, location, and altitude of the aircraft and its control station or takeoff location. Authorized individuals from public safety organizations will also be able to request the identity of the drone’s owner from the FAA.

Related: FAA’s Remote ID rule for drones is constitutional, DC court rules

As Peter Fuchs, Ascent AeroSystems CEO, put it:

Two things are required for small UAS operations to scale successfully into efficient networks. First, operators need a robust aircraft that can operate reliably in difficult, real-world environments. Our coaxial platforms are designed for precisely those conditions. The second is a consistent, well-understood regulatory framework. By ensuring all our newly delivered systems are compliant from day one, our customers are able to demonstrate their ability to conform to those requirements safely.

Fuchs stresses that Ascent AeroSystems’s Remote ID solution meets or exceeds all ASTM and FCC compliance requirements, is NDAA compliant, and will be built into all existing and future products. 

Retrofits for previously delivered drones will be available from Q1 2023. It should be highlighted that drone operators have until September 16, 2023, to become Remote ID compliant.

Read: Lawsuit challenging outdated NYC drone laws set to move forward

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Remote ID

Blue sUAS

Ascent Aerosystems

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Zipline’s regular drone deliveries debut in Niger...
Russia’s Ukraine drone shortage darkens Moscow...
Airbus prepares its AAM eVTOL plane for operation in Ja...
Skydio’s new tech partner makes drone inspections...
Nero Poli: New water sampling system for DJI drones
Scotland’s medical drone network opens phase two ...
New DJI Terra upgrade aims primarily at resolving glitc...
Teledyne FLIR launches its own professional drone: SIRA...
Load more...
Show More Comments