Safety solutions specialist acquires Miami drone firm Airborne Response

Miami-based drone services company Airborne Response has been scooped up by safety and security solutions specialist Safe Pro Group.

Though the terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, a press statement says Airborne Response will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro, with the companies consolidating their audited financial reports.

Founded in 2016, Airborne Response provides a wide range of drone services, including site mapping, critical infrastructure inspection, and customized aerial data capture. It counts companies such as Florida Power & Light (FPL), Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, and Motorola Solutions among its clients.

Airborne Response founder and president Christopher Todd also serves as the executive director of AIRT, a leading nonprofit supporting the use of drones for public safety and disaster response through its globally recognized Airborne International Response Team and DRONERESPONDERS programs.

Read: TSA is testing drone detection tech at Los Angeles airport

Safe Pro explains that the prime objective behind this acquisition is to integrate drone-based technologies into the company’s bomb squad, essentially helping ground-based personnel complete their missions safely with the help of aerial detection capabilities. But at the same time, Airborne will continue to meet the needs of enterprise customers for real-time data collection and analytics.

Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, says:

The acquisition of Airborne Response will allow us to expand our capabilities to provide commercial and government customers with mission-critical solutions to support their requirements and effectively achieve their objectives. Airborne has built an impressive list of blue-chip customers who rely on the actionable intelligence its drones provide. Our vision is to quickly leverage Airborne’s expertise to deliver the benefits of drone-based technology to our government, enterprise, and humanitarian customers for a wide range of applications.

Read: DJI teases new Mavic 3 Enterprise drone launch event on September 27

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos