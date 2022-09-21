Safety solutions specialist acquires Miami drone firm Airborne Response

Ishveena Singh -
Drone industrypublic safety
Airborne Response

Miami-based drone services company Airborne Response has been scooped up by safety and security solutions specialist Safe Pro Group.

Though the terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, a press statement says Airborne Response will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro, with the companies consolidating their audited financial reports.

Founded in 2016, Airborne Response provides a wide range of drone services, including site mapping, critical infrastructure inspection, and customized aerial data capture. It counts companies such as Florida Power & Light (FPL), Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, and Motorola Solutions among its clients.

Airborne Response founder and president Christopher Todd also serves as the executive director of AIRT, a leading nonprofit supporting the use of drones for public safety and disaster response through its globally recognized Airborne International Response Team and DRONERESPONDERS programs.

Safe Pro explains that the prime objective behind this acquisition is to integrate drone-based technologies into the company’s bomb squad, essentially helping ground-based personnel complete their missions safely with the help of aerial detection capabilities. But at the same time, Airborne will continue to meet the needs of enterprise customers for real-time data collection and analytics.

Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, says:

The acquisition of Airborne Response will allow us to expand our capabilities to provide commercial and government customers with mission-critical solutions to support their requirements and effectively achieve their objectives. Airborne has built an impressive list of blue-chip customers who rely on the actionable intelligence its drones provide. Our vision is to quickly leverage Airborne’s expertise to deliver the benefits of drone-based technology to our government, enterprise, and humanitarian customers for a wide range of applications.

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

