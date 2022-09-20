DJI teases new Mavic 3 Enterprise drone launch event on September 27

A(nother) new DJI product teaser has dropped. And this time, it’s definitely a drone.

DJI has taken to social media to tease a new product launch event that will take place on Tuesday, September 27, at 9 a.m. ET. This new promo comes on the heels of a separate teaser from the tech giant, in which DJI is promising a new creative imaging solution to fans.

While the September 22 “unfold your creativity” teaser likely refers to the OM 6 gimbal, the September 27 “rise to the call” event will see DJI unveiling at least one new drone.

Is the new DJI drone Mavic 3 Enterprise?

We definitely think so. And here’s why…

The artwork for the “rise to the call” promo shows a multi-sensor camera payload housed in Mavic 3‘s unmistakable shell, complete with forward obstacle avoidance sensors and a cooling scoop on the top. But an even more obvious shout-out comes in the form of the reflection seen in the teaser because, there, DJI makes no attempts to hide that this drone comes from the Mavic 3 family of drones.

Since the teaser has been shared by DJI’s enterprise solutions arm that develops high-end drones for public safety, industrial inspections, surveying, mapping, etc., we know that the new product is going to be uniquely powerful. Increase your screen brightness, and you’ll be able to see an additional sensor (upward beacon) on the drone body.

Previous leaks have also indicated that DJI is readying two new drones, Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal, for release. So much so, that they have shown up on a Chinese website that maintains the record of new stock-keeping units (SKUs) being introduced into the market.

According to longtime DJI leaker @OsitaLV, the new DJI drones could come in the following configurations:

  • Visible light camera + infrared (thermal) sensor + 7x zoom tele lens
  • 4/3 CMOS sensor-style wide-angle visible light camera + 7x zoom tele lens

Built-in RTK is also to be expected. And this, the leaker suspects, might help to fill in the void created by the discontinuation of the Phantom drone series.

DJI is likely to release the Inspire 3 professional cinematography drone as well this year.

Read: 7 DJI drone models approved for FAA’s Remote ID mandate

