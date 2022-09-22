DJI OM 6 gimbal arrives with improved subject tracking, quick-launch feature for iPhone

DJI has unveiled the new OM 6 smartphone stabilizer with improved ergonomics and compatibility with larger phones including the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Despite featuring improvements such as enhanced subject tracking and a side wheel that lets you zoom in and out of the frame with buttery smoothness, the latest addition to the popular Osmo Mobile series refrains from making any tall claims about its worth. Instead, it says it will simply help you unlock the full potential of the camera that you carry with you every day.

“Smartphones’ electronic image stabilization can falter or lose video quality during more dynamic movement and low lighting situations,” DJI points out. “But the motorized stabilization of Osmo Mobile 6 makes the difference in every moment.”

The tech giant is also clear about its target user base. OM 6 comes with a new Quick Launch feature, which is available exclusively for iPhones. Once unfolded, attaching an iPhone to the stabilizer automatically alerts the DJI Mimo app to enter the camera view. This means your preparation time is dramatically reduced, and you have the gimbal up and running three times quicker than previous OM models.

It’s worth highlighting that DJI has equipped the OM 6 with a larger clamp so it can accommodate phones even with cases. The gimbal itself weighs just over 300g, meaning it’s not too difficult to carry in a pocket. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max model weighs 240g.

Featuring an enhanced version of the company’s ActiveTrack technology, OM 6 offers more stable tracking at longer distances and also allows the front camera to track subjects that turn to the side or spin. DJI is quick to stress that ActiveTrack 5.0 makes footage “more story-like” during camping, traveling, or street shooting by keeping the subject the center of attention.

Four gimbal modes are available and you can switch between them by tapping on the M (Mode) button. Here’s what each does:

Follow: In Follow mode, the camera view follows the gimbal’s pan and tilt movements and stays level during rolls. This mode is suitable for shooting up, down, and diagonally.

Tilt Lock : The camera view only follows the gimbal's pan movement and stays stable during tilts and rolls — ideal for shooting horizontally or moving around a subject.

FPV: In FPV mode, all three axes of the gimbal follow the movement of the handle. This is wonderful for dynamic filming of still subjects like landmarks, buildings, or statues.

SpinShot: Push the joystick to the left or right to control the rotation of the camera view and create dynamic footage. It's perfect for shooting push, pull, and high-angle shots.

You will also find plenty of intelligent shooting features on the gimbal with a built-in extension rod, including Timelapse, DynamicZoom, Gesture Control, Panorama, and Story Mode. In addition, content creators can utilize the DJI Mimo ShotGuides feature to have the app automatically recognize the scenario and recommend a shot sequence, along with a tutorial on how to achieve it.

DJI OM 6 is hitting the market with a retail price of $159. The package includes a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, and storage pouch.

