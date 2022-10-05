FAA is looking for recreational drone test administrators

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an application window for people interested in becoming government-approved recreational drone test administrators.

The US law requires all recreational drone pilots to pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test and provide proof of passage when flying. This is important because the number of drones in the air is increasing day by day, and the FAA wants to ensure that pilots understand the basics of the national airspace, safety procedures, no-fly zones (NFZ), etc.

The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST) first became available in June 2021, with the FAA selecting 17 organizations to make the free-of-cost test widely available and easily accessible to recreational drone pilots.

Read: FAA is pushing back Remote ID compliance date for drone makers

For the second batch of administrators also, the FAA is encouraging entities involved with recreational pilots such as educational institutions, manufacturers, and aeromodelling organizations to apply.

Interested applicants can review the selection criteria on the FAA website and submit their applications by Nov. 11, 2022. The agency plans to announce selected test administrators in March 2023 and expects them to begin offering the online test to recreational drone pilots at that time.

Read: This free app tracks nearby drone flights using Remote ID data

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos