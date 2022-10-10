DJI RC to add support for Air 2S drone this month

The wait may finally soon be over for those eager to use their Air 2S drone with the new DJI RC remote controller. Firmware updates enabling compatibility between the two are said to arrive later this month.

According to leaker @DealsDrone, the DJI customer support team in China has confirmed that backward compatibility testing of the RC controller is nearing completion. The company is now likely to announce official support for the popular Air 2S drone in the coming days.

Weighing just 390 gm, DJI RC is a huge step up from the N1 controller that requires you to use a smartphone. The pro-friendly drone remote controller features a built-in 5.5-inch FHD display, supporting screen brightness of up to 700 nits.

The device not only comes with dual-spring control sticks for smoother operations, but it also allows for customizable buttons and dials for a more convenient flying experience. The DJI Fly app is also pre-integrated into the remote controller.

Read: DJI makes RC Pro compatible with Air 2S drone

When paired with drones that support O3+ video transmission, such as the Air 2S, DJI RC can provide a low-latency HD 1080p/60fps live feed with a max transmission range of 15 km. The remote controller lasts for up to four hours on a full charge, ensuring enough juice to shoot at multiple locations.

The DJI RC was initially launched alongside the sub-250-gram Mini 3 Pro aircraft, but it can now be purchased as a standalone device for $309.

Read: New DJI drone Mavic 3 Classic shows up in FCC filings

