DJI makes RC Pro compatible with Air 2S drone

DJI is rolling out a new firmware update that makes its latest smart controller, RC Pro, backward compatible with Air 2S drones.

RC Pro, which was released alongside the Mavic 3 prosumer drone in November 2021, comes with the latest-generation processor and increased storage capacity. Further, it uses the tech giant’s powerful O3+ video transmission technology and adopts the control stick design of the DJI FPV drone for more precise maneuvering.

So, it was only natural that RC Pro would receive interest from even those DJI users who weren’t planning to upgrade to the Mavic 3. However, there was no other drone that the controller was compatible with at launch.

Come mid-December and DJI started shipping the RC Pro with the Air 2S Fly More Combo in a ridiculously amazing deal (only $1,749 for the whole bundle when the standalone controller retails for $1,199).

But both the RC Pro that was shipping with the Mavic 3 as well as the standalone controller were not compatible with Air 2S. That changes today with the new remote controller firmware v03.01.0500.

In addition to adding support for DJI Air 2S, this firmware update also tackles some minor bug fixes and brings a couple of notable features to the RC Pro:

Support to output clean HDMI footage

Support to cache video and download original video to an external SD card

Since these are important updates, DJI recommends that you update your RC Pro to the latest version. Note that the DJI Fly app has also received an update today (version 1.5.8), and you will need to update that as well to see the changes in the controller. See what else is new in the DJI Fly app here.

It’s worth highlighting that Mavic 3’s long-awaited January firmware update is also here. You can read our coverage of all the new features this update is bringing to unleash the full potential of DJI’s best drone yet.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos