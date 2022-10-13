Eve Mobility and Skyway partner in UATM vertiport solution deal

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s aerial mobility company, Eve, has announced a partnership to equip vertiport operational services provider Skyway with its software solution for urban air traffic management (UATM) systems.

Eve said the letter of intent signed by the two companies calls for providing Skyway with UATM tech required to meet rising use of and demand on vertiport facilities expected to result from services like air taxis and automated drone transport take wing. The activity is part of Eve’s holistic approach to emerging urban air mobility activities, which combine work developing aircraft, air taxi operation, air traffic systems, and vertiport creation.

Eve describes the UATM software it will provide Skyway for vertiport management as an agnostic solution to enable the integration all operators of aircraft into urban airspaces. It says the companies’ partnership is based on a mutual commitment to creating secure and efficient networks of urban air mobility activity set to established soon, and quickly scale in the near future.

“The partnership with Skyway will help drive market awareness for Eve as a software supplier to Providers of Services for UAM and help ourselves and others understand how to improve and advance UAM operations,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. “We will study the use of Eve’s UATM software solutions for Skyway’s operations and develop an operational model for use in certain missions and regions.”

Skyway CEO Clifford Cruz said the link-up with Eve was a win-win deal, creating new horizons for both companies by pursing objectives that will benefit all stakeholders in future drone, electric takeoff and landing craft (eVTOL), and advanced air mobility operators.

“Integrating Eve’s UATM solution into Skyway’s air traffic vertiport operation service offerings, further increases industry support for eVTOL sales and pushes Skyway’s services to new heights,” Cruz said. “This enables airline investments into this sector the ability to close the loop when it comes to operating these aircraft at digitally driven vertiports being developed. It’s an important step forward in bringing UAM to life and we look forward to all the great innovation to come.”

The move is the latest of a slew Eve has announced over the past year, including last month’s multimillion investment and plane transaction with United Airlines, and the sale of 200 of its eVTOLs to aerial services provider, BLADE India.

