DJI’s next drone will launch on November 2: Here’s what we know

DJI is teasing us again. The world’s largest consumer drone maker is preparing to launch a new product next week, and it has just offered a little glimpse of what’s to come on its social media channels.

DJI’s “Explore Vivid” product launch event will take place on Wednesday, November 2, at 9 a.m. ET. In the promo graphic shared by the company, we can see a uniquely shaped Hasselblad lens that was first spotted on the Mavic 3 drone series in November 2021.

So, is the upcoming product a new drone from the Mavic 3 family? It certainly appears so. And here’s why…

Earlier this month, DJI secured approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make Class II permissive changes in the original Mavic 3 drone. This change is requested when a company is planning to launch a new product with modifications that will degrade the performance characteristics of the initially certified product.

In the FCC filings, DJI mentions a Mavic 3 Classic drone that will sport the same technical construction, including electrical and mechanical parts, as the original Mavic 3 aircraft. But the biggest change is that this new Mavic 3 Classic will come with just one camera instead of two, meaning the tele lens will be sacrificed. In addition, DJI mentions that the lens version will be changed. But previous leaks have indicated the camera specs will likely remain the same.

As such, we expect the Mavic 3 Classic to shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps and 4K at 120fps. In addition, an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 – f/11 is also to be expected, allowing aerial photographers to get sharper and clearer images in a wide variety of lighting scenarios. Did someone say, “Explore Vivid”?

