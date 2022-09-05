Leak shows rumored DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone sans tele camera

DJI Mavic 3
dji mavic 3 classic drone

New leaked photos of the alleged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone seem to corroborate rumors that the tech giant is prepping a dressed-down (read more affordable) version of its most powerful folding camera drone yet.

Leaker @DealsDrone has shared new photos of the rumored Mavic 3 Classic aircraft, which appears to be DJI’s answer to drone hobbyists who have been put off by the Mavic 3’s price tag.

Instead of the dual camera setup of the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine, the new iteration from the series shows a gimbal sporting only one Hasselblad camera. But just like the original, it also mentions E.24 and F2.8 as specs.

So, in all likelihood, we could see DJI Mavic 3 Classic being outfitted with a customized L2D-20c aerial camera with a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS sensor and a 24mm prime lens. The drone should be able to shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps, 4K at 120fps. In addition, an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 – f/11 should be able to meet the needs of aerial photographers in a wide variety of lighting scenarios to get sharper and clearer images.

Ideally, DJI would position this drone under $1,300 to appeal to users who are willing to give up on a tele lens for a more pocket-friendly price.

While Mavic 3’s 162mm tele lens with 28x Hybrid Zoom (digital + optical) and aperture of f/4.4 can freely bring distant objects visually closer, many enthusiasts don’t need a drone this powerful.

In other news, a cheaper Mini 3 drone may also be coming.

Read: DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo falls to $399 ($100 in savings) for Labor Day

