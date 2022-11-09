DJI, SkyPixel announce $143K prize pool for 2022 drone photo, video contest

Ishveena Singh
Tech giant DJI and its social media platform SkyPixel are back with the eighth edition of their popular SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest with prizes totaling nearly $143,000. Here’s how to participate…

This time, the annual contest runs from Nov. 9, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023, focusing on the art of storytelling. As such, the central theme of the contest is “The Story Behind” with DJI and SkyPixel asking photo and video creators to convey a message through their submissions – whether from the ground with a traditional camera or in the air with a camera drone.

Overall, there are 42 awards up for grabs spread across 10 categories. One of these categories is dedicated solely to vertical captures in a nod to DJI’s recent releases Mini 3 Pro and Action 3, which come with native support for Instagram-friendly vertical shots.

The panel of judges this year is especially impressive and includes Academy Award-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, National Geographic magazine photo editor Anne Farrar, and The Lord of the Rings cinematographer Phil Pastuhov, among others.

The video contest consists of six categories, requiring at least 30 seconds of drone footage in a submission not exceeding five minutes. Here’s DJI and SkyPixel explaining the categories:

  • Nature: There is nothing more powerful than Mother Nature. The scale of its beauty never ceases to amaze. Share how nature has profoundly changed you and capture its magnificence in full flow.
  • City: Cities can have the power to transform the people who live in them. They can influence outlooks, create communities, and ignite passions. Show how a city shapes those who visit it and those who call it home.
  • Travel: For everyone, traveling can be a joy. For some, it’s magic. While it can be impossible to explain, it can be experienced to last a lifetime. Take us on a journey using your love of travel.
  • Sports: Sports have a way of playing a massive part in our lives. They keep us fit, connect us with others, and drive us to be better. Take us for a ride and show the world what your sport means to you.
  • Story: Do you have a story worth telling? Capture it with a lens and share it with the world. Have your voice heard and change someone’s outlook. This is your time. You have the stage.
  • Vertical: The world has fallen in love with vertical videos, and it’s easy to see why. Take advantage of a taller frame to share a moment worth looking up to.

The drone photo contest, meanwhile, consists of four categories: nature, architecture, portrait, and sports.

More details about the 2022 DJI SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest can be found here.

