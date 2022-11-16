DJI urges drone pilots to update apps before map services overhaul

DJI is planning to update the map services for some of its drone flight apps. If you are not using the latest version of the app/remote controller, you may not be able to view the map correctly. Here’s what you need to know…

According to DJI, older versions of its drone flight apps may not display the accurate location information of the aircraft and the surrounding area because of incompatibility with an imminent overhaul of the mapping services. As such, the tech giant is urging operators to update their apps and remote controllers before November 25, 2022.

DJI explains in a statement:

DJI always continues to iterate and release more advanced product functions. To provide a better service experience, we will soon update the map services for some apps. It is recommended to update the app/remote controller before November 25, 2022, to continue to benefit from regular feature updates and performance improvements. Continuing using older versions of the DJI app will negatively impact map display. We apologize for any inconvenience you may experience.

Read: DJI flyaway reporting process: What to do if your drone flies away

Below, you can find the complete list of DJI products that are affected by this announcement:

App Version the app should be updated to Product DJI Pilot 2 v4.1.11 Matrice 300 RTK and Matrice 30 Series DJI Pilot v2.5.1.15 Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced, Mavic 2 Enterprise series, Phantom 4 RTK, Matrice 200 series V2, Matrice 200 series, and Matrice 600 series DJI GS RTK v2.2.5 Phantom 4 RTK DJI Fly v1.6.8 DJI RC, DJI RC Pro, and DJI Smart Controller DJI GO 4 v4.3.54 Matrice 200 series, DJI Smart Controller, Phantom 4 Pro V2+ remote controller with built-in screen DJI GO v3.1.76 Matrice 600 series DJI MG v1.8.27 MG-1S series DJI MG v1.8.57 MG-1S Advanced DJI MG2 v2.5.1 MG-1P series DJI Agras v3.5.6 T16, T20

Read: Litchi app update fixes takeoff error for DJI Air 2S drone

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos