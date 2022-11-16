DJI urges drone pilots to update apps before map services overhaul

DJI
DJI is planning to update the map services for some of its drone flight apps. If you are not using the latest version of the app/remote controller, you may not be able to view the map correctly. Here’s what you need to know…

According to DJI, older versions of its drone flight apps may not display the accurate location information of the aircraft and the surrounding area because of incompatibility with an imminent overhaul of the mapping services. As such, the tech giant is urging operators to update their apps and remote controllers before November 25, 2022.

DJI explains in a statement:

DJI always continues to iterate and release more advanced product functions. To provide a better service experience, we will soon update the map services for some apps. It is recommended to update the app/remote controller before November 25, 2022, to continue to benefit from regular feature updates and performance improvements. Continuing using older versions of the DJI app will negatively impact map display. We apologize for any inconvenience you may experience.

Below, you can find the complete list of DJI products that are affected by this announcement:

AppVersion the app should be updated toProduct
DJI Pilot 2v4.1.11Matrice 300 RTK and Matrice 30 Series
DJI Pilotv2.5.1.15Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced, Mavic 2 Enterprise series, Phantom 4 RTK, Matrice 200 series V2, Matrice 200 series, and Matrice 600 series
DJI GS RTKv2.2.5Phantom 4 RTK
DJI Flyv1.6.8DJI RC, DJI RC Pro, and DJI Smart Controller
DJI GO 4v4.3.54Matrice 200 series, DJI Smart Controller, Phantom 4 Pro V2+ remote controller with built-in screen
DJI GOv3.1.76Matrice 600 series
DJI MGv1.8.27MG-1S series
DJI MGv1.8.57MG-1S Advanced
DJI MG2v2.5.1MG-1P series
DJI Agrasv3.5.6T16, T20

