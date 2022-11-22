DJI Mini 3 hits the FCC database; cheaper Mini drone coming?

A new listing from DJI has just hit the FCC with the name DJI Mini 3, indicating a non-pro version of the tech giant’s latest sub-250-gram drone could release soon.

Barely three weeks ago, DJI unveiled an affordable version of its top-of-the-line Mavic 3 aerial photography platform, the Mavic 3 Classic. And now, it looks like the drone maker is ready to offer a more pocket-friendly iteration of the Mini 3 Pro as well.

According to the label information shared by the FCC, the new DJI Mini 3 drone will be powered by a 7.38V battery, which is the same as the Mini 3 Pro. But the battery capacity is not mentioned. It’s unlikely though that DJI would skimp out on the flight time, since it’s not the 34 minutes of max flight time that makes the Pro version of the drone pro.

To make the Mavic 3 drone accessible to more users with a Classic iteration, DJI sacrificed the original drone’s telephoto lens. So, with the Mini 3 also, the company would likely cut down on some of the newer capabilities and creative photography features of the drone.

Does that mean letting go of tri-directional obstacle sensing or the 90-degree gimbal rotation that allows users to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media? Perhaps the cutbacks will be done in the camera department because DJI offered a completely enhanced imaging system with the Mini 3 Pro — a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor with dual native ISO, which is a technology that was previously available only in cinema and some micro single cameras.

In any case, DJI would need to ensure that its new travel-friendly drone outperforms the extremely popular and capable Mini 2, which is available to buy now for just $449.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what DJI Mini 3 has to offer. In the meantime, stay tuned to DroneDJ for all the latest updates on DJI drones, including the one that releases tonight.

DJI to unveil a new drone on Nov. 22

