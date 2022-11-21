New DJI P4 RTK drone firmware arrives with updated map services

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI Phantom 4 RTK
DJI Phantom 4 P4 RTK drone firmware update

New firmware builds with updated map services have begun to roll out for some DJI products, beginning with the company’s most compact and accurate low-altitude mapping solution, the Phantom 4 RTK drone.

Last week, the tech giant issued an advisory to drone operators, urging them to update their flight apps and remote controllers for an imminent map services overhaul. And right on cue, the new firmware package for the P4 surveying drone has arrived with updated map services for the DJI GS RTK flight app.

In addition, DJI has added the “Smart Return to Home” option in Aircraft Battery settings in DJI GS RTK. When GNSS is available, Smart RTH can be initiated from the RTH button on the remote controller to get the drone to automatically return to the last recorded Home Point. As the aircraft returns, it will use the primary camera to identify obstacles as far as 300m in front, allowing it to plan a safe route home.

The latest P4 RTK aircraft firmware released by DJI is called v02.02.0611. The remote controller has been updated to v02.02.0612, while the SDK remote controller can be brought up to v02.02.0611. It’s important to update them all, or else they will not work together. Your DJI GS RTK app, meanwhile, should be updated to v2.2.5-GSP.

You can update the P4 RTK firmware using DJI Assistant 2 for Phantom. The DJI GS RTK app can also be used to update the firmware of both the aircraft and the remote controller.

Read: Drones worth $100K plunge into the river at light show in Australia

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

DJI Phantom 4 RTK

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Brussels hosts EU Drone Days to detail approaching UAV ...
Australia: Drones worth $100K plunge into river at Pert...
Thales joins HALO test UTM project integrating drones a...
Chainsaw-packing drone helps Hawaii Island botanists ba...
DJI FPV drone combo falls to $899 in Black Friday 2022 ...
Draganfly’s drone partnership with DEF-C deepens its ...
Drones suspected of banned substance drops to Ontario p...
It could’ve been a racing drone; it’s now d...
Load more...
Show More Comments