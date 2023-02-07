AirData drone fleet management platform now available in Japan

Popular drone platform AirData is now providing its fleet data management and real-time flight streaming services in Japan.

AirData has partnered with Blue Innovation, a Japanese company specializing in the digital transformation of infrastructure-heavy organizations, to offer a fully translated interface of its platform to drone pilots in Japan. Moreover, AirData’s features have been adapted for Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) regulations.

The development comes in response to the recent regulatory and technological changes in the Japanese drone industry.

AirData is used by more than 270,000 customers across the world for mission planning, drone fleet and pilot management, as well as regulatory compliance. Having a localized and translated interface puts the company in a better position to help commercial pilots in Japan navigate the compliance and safety landscape for drones.

The provision of the service became possible through an integration with the Member Management System of Japan UAS Industrial Development Association (JUIDA). This system is built on the foundation of Blue Innovation’s Blue Earth Platform, which focuses on the integration of different autonomous devices, such as robots, drones, and smart sensors.

AirData CEO Eran Steiner stresses that the partnership with Blue Innovation is a natural fit since both organizations share a passion for promoting the growth of safe and successful drone use. Here’s Steiner:

Releasing the Japanese AirData platform helps pilots in Japan improve flight operations, risk management, and flight data tracking. Our improved translation infrastructure allows the introduction of additional languages to new markets, with the goal of accelerating drone adoption worldwide in a safe and compliant manner.

Blue Innovation CEO Takayuki Kumada adds:

[AirData is] an industry leader in drone data management and compliance, and they share our passion for advancing the unmanned aircraft industry. We believe that we can work together to make it easier for JUIDA members to run their drone operations and create a positive relationship with regulatory authorities.

