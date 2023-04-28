DJI hit with $279M jury verdict in drone patent lawsuit

DJI might be pushing the boundaries of consumer drone technology with its latest product, the world’s first triple optical camera drone, but the company is on the hook for a mighty $279 million judgment after a federal jury in Texas decided it infringed on two patents held by Textron, a US aerospace manufacturer.

A federal district court jury in Waco, Texas, has awarded $279 million in damages to Textron, which owns military rotorcraft maker Bell Helicopter.

Textron argued that two popular features on DJI drones, automatic hovering and vehicle following, are based on Bell patents, which are now owned by Textron.

According to Textron, the follow-a-vehicle feature is based on US patent number 8,014,909 “control system for vehicles,” which enables pilots of helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft to follow ships and land on them. The same technology also enables DJI consumer drones to follow snowboarders down mountains or follow cars around neighborhoods, attorneys for Textron said.

The auto-hover feature, meanwhile, is based on US patent number 9,162,752 “flight control laws for automatic hover hold.” The tech that enables rotor wing pilots to land their aircraft more safely and easily also makes flying and operating DJI drones a breeze for consumers, Textron claimed.

DJI said it has developed these technologies independently with key distinctions from Textron patents. Textron’s vehicle-following tech, for instance, uses the followed vehicle’s both position and direction, but DJI drones leverage only the position of the subject being tracked.

Similarly, the automatic hovering feature is not based on a pilot in the vehicle controlling it with mechanical and hydraulic systems like Textron’s patent claims. It is simply based on a drone operator using a handheld remote controller.

After the verdict was announced, DJI told Reuters it “strongly disagrees” with the ruling and will “vigorously pursue all options” to defend its legal rights.

“Textron is a military helicopter company. DJI is a civilian drone company. No commonality exists between the technologies,” DJI said.

