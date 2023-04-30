Does DJI Mini 3 Pro work with FPV goggles?

Flying a first-person view (FPV) drone is an exhilarating, unrivaled aerial experience. And for someone who is new to FPV flying, there’s nothing better than feature-rich DJI products to feel the thrill of immersive flight with minimal risk of anything going wrong. So, if you’re wondering if you can experience FPV flight with your DJI Mini 3 Pro, the answer is yes. Yes, you most certainly can.

DJI has rolled out a new firmware update for its flagship sub-250-gram drone, making the Mini 3 Pro compatible with DJI Goggles 2, DJI Goggles Integra, and DJI RC Motion 2 — the peripherals that have been designed especially for FPV flying.

First released alongside DJI’s palm-sized ready-to-fly FPV drone, Avata, Goggles 2 is a high-resolution, low-latency transmission system that offers crystal-clear FPV video. The headset features a micro-OLED screen with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with these goggles.

On the other hand, DJI Goggles Integra is a more recent innovation from the tech giant, announced barely a month ago. In addition to the advanced micro-OLED screen displays and ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, the Integra features an “integrated” design (hence the name) — meaning, the product merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and making it easier than ever to take the goggles on and off.

The RC Motion 2, meanwhile, is an upgraded joystick and accelerator with motion-sensing technology that you can use to navigate and maneuver a DJI drone in a unique way. It comes with a reverse function to support multidirectional flight, including vertical, backward, and sideways, so you can adjust the direction or choose a suitable place to land with ease. At present, this is the only remote controller that can be used with the Mini 3 Pro to fly FPV safely.

And the good part is, these peripherals are now available as combos — DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo and DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo — so Mini 3 Pro pilots can use their tri-directional obstacle-sensing drone for FPV flights effortlessly.

In Mini 3 Pro, when FPV mode is activated through the DJI Fly app, the gimbal synchronizes with the movement of the drone while flying forward to provide a first-person view. Though Portrait mode, focus adjustment, digital zoom, and intelligent flight modes such as FocusTrack, MasterShots, and QuickShots are not available while flying FPV, you can take 12MP single-shot photos and normal 4K/60fps videos.

A step-by-step guide to link the FPV goggles and motion controller with the Mini 3 Pro is available here.

