DJI just released a curious update for its drone flying app

Drone maker DJI has released a curious little update for DJI Fly, the app you need to operate popular consumer aircraft including the Mini and Mavic series.

Version 1.10.4 of the DJI Fly app is now available to download. As is expected from almost all DJI software updates, the new version helps to fix certain issues while optimizing the overall app quality. But the main reason why this update is being rolled out is to make the drone flying app more user-friendly in terms of accessibility.

DJI has incorporated a new voice model in the Fly app to replace the robotic system default voice. Not only does this new model bring a drastic improvement to the clarity of speech, but it also ensures that the in-app voice prompts are now more realistic and natural sounding.

It is possible some users may find this update bizarre, or simply unnecessary. But if anything, it is only surprising that it has taken DJI this long to begin using sounds that resemble the real human voice.

In today’s world of advanced AI and voice synthesis technology, there are numerous audio generators available to customize lifelike speech patterns and intonations with minimal effort. Companies like Apple, for instance, are working on technology that would let users synthesize their own voice for use in-person or on the phone.

The DJI Fly app is compatible for Mavic 3 Pro, Mini 3, Mavic 3 Classic, Avata, Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3, Mini SE, Mini 2 SE, Air 2S, DJI FPV, Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, and Mavic Mini.

