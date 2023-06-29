Best National Camera Day deals on DJI drones, GoPro, SanDisk

A day to commemorate the gadget that brings everything in focus and lets us capture special moments? What’s not to love about that? June 29 is National Camera Day and you can celebrate it with freebies and special deals on some of the best photography drones and action cameras out there.

Discount and free gifts with DJI Air 2S drone

DJI Air 2S is one of the most popular photography drones, and B&H Photo’s limited-time deals on the 5.4K Ultra HD video aircraft include not just huge savings but also free accessories. While the basic package is available to buy for $799, which translates into $200 in savings, the Fly More Combo priced at $1,039 takes that discount up to $260. Adorama, meanwhile, is throwing in an ND filter set worth $40 for free with its Air 2S Fly More Combo.

On the other hand, the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo with hard-shell travel case kit can be picked up from B&H Photo for $1,169 with a free Pgytech pad holder. Another especially curated Fly More bundle package that includes a landing pad, cleaning kit, pad holder, 128 GB memory card, and landing gear extensions is available to buy for $1,103.

It’s worth mentioning that these attractive discounts come on the heels of rumors that the next-generation Air 3 is about to release soon, with early price leaks indicating a $1,300-$1,500 price range for the new aircraft.

DJI Mini 3 drone deals

Amazon and B&H Photo are offering the DJI Mini 3 drone with DJI RC remote controller for $609 with ultra-fast deliveries. The typical selling price of this very popular, travel-friendly package is $699, meaning you save $90. At the same time, the $379 drone-only version of the Mini 3 also brings $90 in instant savings, and is the right choice for those looking to upgrade from the Mavic Mini or Mini 2 while retaining their old remote controller.

GoPro Hero 11 offers

GoPro’s flagship Hero 11 Black camera, which can record 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K/60fps, is available at a 20% discount right now. You can pick up the 27MP waterproof gadget with its high-performance Enduro battery for $399 from Amazon, B&H Photo, or Adorama.

Deals on Insta360 action cameras

Insta360’s tiny action cameras that capture panoramic videos in all directions are a must-have for any photography enthusiast. And with the company having released the thumb-sized GO 3 camera this week, some of its previous-generation products are now available at exciting discounts. There’s the 5.7K touchscreen camera ONE X2, which can be scooped up for only $364 instead of its typical selling price of $430. And you can also check out the 4K 60fps action camera ONE RS, which is available to buy at $249 after a 17% price cut.

Discounts on memory cards

If there’s one thing photography enthusiasts can agree upon is that you can never have too many memory cards. Amazon is offering SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme variant for $48.75, a 55% discount on its typical selling price. Meanwhile, at B&H Photo, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD with a price tag of $450 is available to buy for just $125. The 256GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC memory card from SanDisk can also be picked up for only $22 instead of its standard $48 selling price.

Happy shopping!

