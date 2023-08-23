D-Fend unveils new backpack deployable counter-drone solution

Counter-drone specialist D-Fend Solutions has announced the launch of its latest product, EnforceAir2, which is flexible enough to be deployed using a portable backpack.

Designed especially for tactical and stealth operations, the compact solution features everything that customers love about the original, flagship EnforceAir technology, but ensures even more enhanced and extended counter-drone capabilities.

So, at its core, D-Fend Solutions‘ latest offering continues to be a radio frequency-based cyber takeover technology. But the new ultra-mobile and lightweight footprint of the product means it can provide on-the-go protection to law enforcement and security agencies even in difficult and hard-to-reach terrains. Further, EnforceAir2 gets its power from hot-swap batteries, which means there’s no downtime during operations.

“EnforceAir2 reinforces D-Fend’s strategic market position as the pioneer and leader in the groundbreaking technology category of RF-Cyber for counter-drone detection and mitigation, focused on control, safety, and continuity,” says Yaniv Benbenisti, president and chief product officer of D-Fend Solutions.

“As the threat escalates and proliferates into more varied environments and scenarios, EnforceAir2 now brings unprecedented power, flexibility, and portability to security officials to confront and overcome the growing risks and challenging dangers.”

Not only does EnforceAir2 overcome the limitations of traditional off-the-shelf platforms, but its multiple receivers and transmitters, powerful real-time processing, and high-performance MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) antennas provide for improved radiation patterns.

The product’s multi-use deployment kit enables tactical teams to overcome deployment challenges and achieve total operational flexibility with features such as:

● Quick set-up, locking, and release mechanisms for rapid conversions between deployments

● Short to medium-term stationary deployment options for tactical teams

● Tactical, vehicular, stationary, and backpack deployments

