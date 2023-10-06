 Skip to main content

This drone could help you launch your own drone show business

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 6 2023 - 2:34 am PT
Drone light shows are transforming live entertainment events and celebrations across the globe. But what do you do if you want to start your own drone show business? Verge Aero, a US-based innovator and creator of drone light show systems, has released the new X7 aircraft as part of its all-in-one drone show product suite to democratize entry to the aerial entertainment industry.

The X7 is essentially a more advanced version of the company’s flagship X1 drone fleets. With enhanced GPS capabilities, performance times of 17 minutes (21 minutes of total hover time), great resistance to wind and water (it floats!), and rapid charging via USB-C, it is designed as a scalable and integrated solution for great drone shows.

The X7 is also fully compatible with Design Studio, the Verge Aero software for drone show design and management that allows users to ensure safety checks, automatically assign flight paths, and easily import models, logos, and custom fonts to create unique drone show designs.

Other compatible software include Flight Control Hub, which allows for flight planning and drone fleet management, and Verge Aero’s Skystream app, which delivers branding opportunities for operators and enhances audience engagement by delivering high-quality, synchronized audio to spectators’ devices.

As part of the X7 launch, Verge Aero is offering a starter package for first-time customers looking to start their own drone show business. The set includes fifty drones, full access to the suite of software products, and training opportunities to optimize an operator’s timeline to create their drone shows — all at a reduced price.

“Our mission is to make drone shows ubiquitous,” says Nils Thorjussen, CEO of Verge Aero. “With our user-friendly show design and management software, Verge Aero drones give operators a complete end-to-end solution at a price point that can enable mass adoption of this exciting, new technology. The X7 represents the latest technological breakthroughs to help meet the booming demand for drone shows, with a product that removes the many barriers associated with entering the industry.”

