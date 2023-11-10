Terra Drone maintains second position in global drone service provider rankings

Japan-based drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) technology provider Terra Drone says its corporate scale and impressive business growth have helped it secure second place in global drone service provider rankings for the third consecutive year.

The 2023 top drone service provider rankings by Drone Industry Insights (DroneII) considered the performance of about 800 drone service companies worldwide before recognizing Terra Drone among the top two global drone companies for the third year in a row. The research company evaluated organizations based on three factors: company size and development (growth), public interest (media coverage), and financial data (where available).

These are the key achievements that helped Terra Drone secure its place in the rankings:

In January, Terra Drone became the first Asian company to raise $14 million in funding from Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of the biggest oil producer in the world, Saudi Aramco. This brought the company’s total capital raised to date to $84.6 million.

In August 2023, Terra Drone acquired a majority share in Unifly, a global leader in unified traffic management (UTM).

In September, Terra Drone was selected by Osaka Prefecture, Osaka City, and Hyogo Prefecture to put commercial “flying cars” in the air as part of a demonstration experiment in Japan.

Also in September, Terra Drone expanded into the precision agriculture sector by taking over business from Avirtech, an agricultural drone spraying and mapping service provider in Southeast Asia.

In addition, the Terra UT Drone, equipped with ultrasonic thickness measurement capabilities, has become the first in the world to be certified by the International Classification Society (DNV) as a ship inspection method. Further, Terra Drone’s group company, Unifly, has been granted a patent for its safe drone flight operation management system in the United States.

Meanwhile, the complete drone service provider rankings by DroneII can be found here.

