 Skip to main content

DroneDeploy, FlytBase partner to unify drone dock ops and reality capture

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 10 2023 - 12:32 am PT
0 Comments
DroneDeploy FlytBase

Reality capture specialist DroneDeploy and autonomous drone dock operations powerhouse FlytBase are joining forces to bring the best of both platforms to customers. FlytBase users now have a way to automatically load captured drone data into DroneDeploy to generate highly accurate 3D maps.

The development is exciting because, up until now, the drone software landscape has been pretty fragmented, with platforms focusing on different aspects of drone operations – be it fleet management, flight operations, or specialized data analysis for specific industries. A unified solution is a win-win for customers of both DroneDeploy and FlytBase.

FlytBase helps users to incorporate a variety of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) components – such as parachutes, detect-and-avoid systems, uncrewed traffic management, and weather systems. The hardware-agnostic company has helped customers obtain BVLOS certifications from aviation authorities in 10 countries, including the FAA in the United States, EASA in Europe, CASA in Australia, SACAA in South Africa, JCAB in Japan, and CAAM in Malaysia.

The platform goes beyond basic mission planning to offer advanced features like dynamic route planning and customized flight workflows. And now, the data captured in FlytBase can be easily synced and uploaded to DroneDeploy’s platform, where it is automatically processed into highly detailed 3D models and maps.

“DroneDeploy provides the important technology for operators to gain an instant view of data, no matter how it is captured,” says Andy Pavletich, group product manager at DroneDeploy. “From aerial and ground views of construction progress to automated gauge readings and methane leak detection, DroneDeploy reduces the need for time-consuming manual inspections, helping to mitigate risk and keep field teams safe. Partnering with FlytBase will give our customers a centralized way to capture, process, view, and analyze their data, providing businesses with the insights they need to operate more efficiently.”

Read more: This free software converts drone videos into 2D maps

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Autonomous Flight

Autonomous Flight
DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy
FlytBase

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.