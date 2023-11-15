Grab freebie with this DJI Mini 2 SE $299 drone deal

The Mini 2 SE drone, which was first announced by DJI in February 2023, is down to an all-time-low price of $299 in an early Black Friday discount deal. Meanwhile, you can also grab a free propeller holder worth $7.48 with the drone by heading over to B&H Photo to make the purchase.

The DJI Mini 2 SE drone brings several enhancements to flight performance, image transmission, and intelligent features of the previous-generation Mini SE aircraft. But it’s not targeted at those looking to upgrade from the original Mavic Mini or the Mini SE. Rather, it aims to woo hobbyists looking to buy their first drone for the holidays.

Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. The aircraft comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery.

You also get several intuitive flight control features such as one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering, and return to home (RTH). At the same time, intelligent shooting modes such as QuickShots and Panorama ensure that even novice pilots can have a go at creative photography and cinematic videos.

DJI Mini 2 SE delivers a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and up to 10 km of HD video transmission with excellent anti-interference capabilities. It has Level 5 wind resistance, which means even at a wind speed of 10.7 m/s, the aircraft can hover steadily and keep images stable.

You can see our detailed comparison of DJI’s most affordable drones, Mini 2 SE, Mini 2, and Mini SE, by clicking here. In the meantime, know that The Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo, which contains two extra batteries and a host of useful accessories to give you more time in the air, is also available to buy now at a discount price of $449.

