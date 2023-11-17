Mini 3 (DJI RC) Black Friday deal now live; save 12%

The latest DJI Black Friday deal to go live offers savings of 12% on the Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which ships with the DJI RC remote controller. DJI RC comes with a built-in screen and pre-installed flight apps.

You can pick up the Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) for only $699 right now, instead of the $798 that you’d typically need to shell out for this combo. It’s worth mentioning that DJI RC, which is priced over $300 as a standalone product, is compatible with several other drones including the Mavic 3 series and the popular Air 2S.

The sub-250-gram Mini 3 was first announced in December 2022 with many of the same high-performance features of the Mini 3 Pro but at a price that doesn’t create a dent in the budget. The travel-friendly aircraft comes with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, so you get greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise, even in low-light conditions. Its default photography mode churns out 12MP images, but a firmware upgrade has given the users the option to go all the way up to 48MP with DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology.

You also get to record your adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. Further, in True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

DJI Mini 3 uses the O2 digital video transmission system to deliver a 720p/30fps live feed from up to 10 km away, but the drone maker assures a more reliable connection throughout the flight, courtesy of improved anti-interference technology. Wind resistance, meanwhile, is capped at 10.7 m/s, which is good enough for the drone to hover steadily in place and deliver stable images in various conditions.

You may also want to check out DJI’s Black Friday discount deals on other drones, including DJI Avata (30% off), Mini 2 SE (12% off), and Air 2S (20% off).

