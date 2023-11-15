 Skip to main content

Geospatial platform UP42 partners with GLOBHE on drone data

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 15 2023 - 7:08 am PT
0 Comments
drone up42

Geospatial marketplace UP42 and on-demand drone data platform GLOBHE are joining forces to make high-quality drone data available through UP42. The partnership targets customers engaged in crop monitoring and management, livestock monitoring, precision farming, environmental conservation, wildlife conservation, forestry, and disaster response.

Sweden-based GLOBHE leverages a network of 9,500+ professional drone pilots in 142 countries to collect desired data. UP42, meanwhile, offers access to multiple streams of open and commercial earth observation resources, including satellite, aerial, elevation, and weather data.

Sean Wiid, CEO of UP42, is quick to stress that drone data is a complementary remote-sensing tool for satellites, airplanes, or helicopters. Besides being environmentally friendly and safer than traditional aerial platforms, drones are also more affordable and efficient than their counterparts. In some cases, their digital elevation models (DEM) can deliver up to 10-20 cm resolution (vs 5-30 m satellite resolution), guaranteeing better preservation of terrain features and a more realistic representation of the environment.

Users will now be able to access the following services through the UP42 marketplace:

  • Archive: Access to GLOBHE’s vast library of drone data from over 100 countries.
  • Tasking: Requests on one or multiple locations will be matched against professional drone operators authorized and licensed to collect the data. Advanced features include order tracking, automated delivery, a wide range of sensor types, and support for complex and multi-geometry areas of interest.

Helena Samsioe, CEO and founder of GLOBHE, says that all data will be made available in UP42’s STAC-compatible (SpatioTemporal Asset Catalog) data management solution. As such, customers will benefit from a simplified data search and management for easier processing and integration.

Read more: UK CAA urges drone operators to steer clear of emergency helicopters

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

GLOBHE

GLOBHE
UP42

UP42

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.