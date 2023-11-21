New Insta360 AI camera leaks ahead of launch event

Insta360, the imaging company that has revolutionized 360-degree video and stills for the masses, is preparing to unveil its latest camera later today. But photos and specs of the rumored Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro cameras have already leaked online, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

The new Insta360 camera arrives on Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Leaker Igor Bogdanov, however, has ensured we know almost everything about the product before its official launch.

The first thing to know is that there are going to be two versions of the camera: Insta360 Ace and Insta360 Ace Pro. According to the leaker, Insta360 Ace will feature a 1/2-inch sensor delivering 6K/30fps footage, while the more powerful Insta360 Ace Pro will come with a 1/3-inch sensor and deliver truly sensational 8K/24fps videos.

High-def product images leaked by Roland Quandt further show that Ace Pro’s sensor will feature a Leica Super-Summarit lens to provide an f/2.6 aperture with a 16 mm equivalent focal length.

Both cameras are expected to use AI to automatically recognize the best moments from a video clip. Another standout feature could be gesture control which would allow users to control the camera at any time, even with headphones or gloves on, just by raising their hand.

Leakers further suggest the cameras will offer 10 meters of water resistance, a flip-up viewfinder display, and a new watch-style “GPS Preview Remote” that could support real-time image processing and offer additional controls as a second screen on the wrist.

Take a look at the leaked photos below:

