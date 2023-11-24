 Skip to main content

DJI releases new Osmo Action 4 firmware update

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 24 2023 - 3:06 am PT
dji osmo action 4 camera features price buy firmware update

Firmware version 01.03.05.10 is now available to download for the new DJI Osmo Action 4 camera. The tech giant has also updated the accompanying Mimo app to v1.11.3 for iOS users and to v1.11.2 for those who use Android devices.

The new action camera firmware is simply a bug fix update, but the Mimo app upgrade aims to improve the performance of the 1.5-meter selfie stick accessory, which can be rendered invisible in the final footage using the InvisiStick mode. Here are DJI release notes for the app:

  • Optimized InvisiStick effects and reduced video processing time in the cloud. Processing of video with a maximum length of 2 minutes is supported.
  • Optimized InvisiStick effects and reduced video processing time in the app. iPhone 13 and later models with iOS 16 or later are supported.

DJI Action 4 first hit the shelves in August 2023. The camera comes equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV. You get multiple stabilization modes, such as RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing/HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, that ensure stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios.

Action 4 further boasts a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

