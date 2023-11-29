DJI Pocket 3 receives major new firmware upgrade

DJI’s latest pocket-sized gimbal camera, Osmo Pocket 3, has received a huge firmware update today. Read on to know what’s new…

Firmware version 01.02.06.04 is now available to download for the Pocket 3 handheld camera which boasts a powerful 1-inch CMOS sensor and a 2-inch rotatable touchscreen for precise control and effortless switching between horizontal and vertical shooting. The compatible Mimo app version for this update is 1.11.3 for iOS devices and 1.11.2 for Android phones.

You can also update the Osmo Pocket 3 Battery Handle to firmware v13.02.02.29 by connecting it to the main device. At the same time, DJI Mic 2 transmitter firmware can also be updated to v04.02.01.13, the steps of which are explained at the end of this article.

But first, here’s detailed information about what the new firmware brings:

Added D-Log M (10-bit) and HLG (10-bit) modes when shooting in slow motion. This will allow you to capture scenes in greater detail, giving more flexibility in post-production (only available for 120fps.)

Added Built-in Mic Audio Backup function in Settings. When enabled, the camera will record audio through the built-in microphone and save it as a separate in .wav format audio file, which can be used to pick up environment sound when connected to a DJI Mic 2 transmitter or an external microphone. Note that this function is not available for low-light mode at 4K 30/25fps or slow motion at 4K 4x (120fps) D-Log M/HLG.

Added support for recording 1080P 50/60fps video in webcam mode. When in webcam mode, swipe up to set the frame rate. You can set the camera output frame rate to 25 or 30fps and change the PAL/NTSC format of the recorded video on the computer.

Added support for Selfie Flip in timelapse shooting mode.

Added auto-power-off function. When a transmitter is not connected to a device and is not recording independently for more than 15 minutes, the transmitter will automatically power off.

Optimized DJI Mic 2 transmitter performance and connection stability.

Added 2.35:1 Guides (reference lines) in Settings.

Fixed some minor bugs.

DJI released the Mic 2 Transmitter alongside the Osmo Pocket 3 camera to ensure clear sound recording with pro-level audio quality. One transmitter has an operating time of six hours and comes with 8 GB of internal storage which can store up to 14 hours of 48kHz 24-bit audio without compression. To update the firmware, connect your DJI Mic 2 transmitter to a computer and follow the steps below:

Download firmware v04.02.01.13 or later from the official DJI website.

Make sure the transmitter is powered on. Connect the transmitter to a computer using the UCB-C cable.

Place the downloaded firmware update package .bin file under the root directory for the transmitter.

The transmitter firmware updates will start automatically after disconnecting the transmitter from the computer. During the transmitter updating process, the system status LED will flash red and green. After the firmware update is complete, check the firmware version on a camera to ensure the firmware has been updated successfully.

