Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals on DJI drones

As Black Friday deals begin to morph into Cyber Monday discounts, here’s a quick overview of what the world’s biggest consumer drone maker, DJI, is offering bargain hunters this year.

Typically sells for: $909 | Cyber Monday deal price: $799 | You save: $110 (plus free hard-shell carrying case)

The Mini 3 Pro is one of DJI’s most powerful sub-250-gram drones. Its exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. Along with the DJI RC remote controller, which comes with its own built-in 5.5-inch HD display screen, the drone is a delight to fly. Typically, you would need to shell out $909 to buy this combo (the DJI RC alone, if bought separately, costs around $300). But the current holiday deal from Adorama gets you the combo for only $799, with the retailer throwing in a waterproof, hard-shell carrying case from Aries for free with the package.

Typically sells for: $1,278 | Cyber Monday deal price: $889 | You save: $389

The palm-sized Avata is one of the most exciting drones you could fly today because it fuses the thrill of total immersion with unrivaled safety and control. This 4K first-person view (FPV) drone comes with a propeller guard built-in, meaning even if the aircraft comes in contact with an object, it can bounce back, stay in the air, and keep on flying. You can navigate the indoor-friendly drone with an intuitive motion controller, regulating the flight direction with just a slight turn of the wrist. A small and comfortable video headset offers crystal-clear FPV footage as you fly between branches, under bridges, and through corridors, filming in places previously inaccessible.

Also read: New firmware for DJI Mavic 2 drones brings Remote ID support

Typically sells for: $798 | Cyber Monday deal price: $699 | You save: $99

The Mini 3 is a compact and ultra-lightweight 4K camera drone that comes with a highly impressive battery life of up to 38 minutes. This drone can capture true-to-life colors both during the day and at night, thanks to its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology. There are also plenty of other fun features like True Vertical Shooting for quick sharing on social media, multiple Panorama modes, and advanced one-tap shots such as Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, and Boomerang. And the best part about the drone combo that’s on discount this Cyber Monday? It packs in additional batteries, a shoulder bag, and a remote controller with a built-in 5.5-inch HD screen and pre-installed flight apps.

Typically sells for: $339 | Cyber Monday deal price: $299 | You save: $40

If you’re a first-time drone buyer, you would definitely want to check out the Mini 2 SE, which was first released in February 2023 and can be scooped up now at an all-time low price of $299 courtesy of DJI’s Cyber Monday discount. This drone weighs less than 249 g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. It comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor, filming 2.7K videos and capturing 12 MP photos. The maximum flight time you can expect from one battery is 31 minutes, which would allow you to try out intelligent shooting modes such as QuickShots and Panorama quite comfortably.

Typically sells for: $999 | Cyber Monday deal price: $799 | You save: $200

The Air 2S is a compact and agile “all-in-one” drone that can capture 20 MP still images and video in 5.4K with its one-inch sensor. Compatible with multiple DJI remote controllers, including the RC-N1 (which ships in the box), DJI RC, and DJI RC Pro, this drone has been designed keeping the needs of content creators and travelers in mind. The Air 2S comes with a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and a robust safety system that includes four-way obstacle avoidance. You also get to leverage MasterShots for automatic flight path planning while pre-programmed flight modes such as Spotlight, ActiveTrack, and Point of Interest allow you to mimic the focus, control, and movement of a professional video operator.

Read more: All about Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro: AI-powered action cameras

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.