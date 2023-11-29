UK proposes new drone laws: mandatory pilot test, Remote ID rule

To prepare the United Kingdom for increased adoption of drone technology, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suggested several major changes to the current laws and regulations. Among the reforms proposed are the implementation of the Remote ID rule and making registration and remote pilot competency tests compulsory for sub-250-gram aircraft as well.

The UK CAA explains that the proposals are based on the feedback received from multiple government departments, police, and the drone community itself.

“We want to make sure that the use of drones continues to safely expand and that regardless of whether people are flying for fun or commercially they understand the rules and regulations,” says Kevin Woolsey, co-head of remotely piloted aircraft systems at the UK CAA. “These proposals will help make the UK’s drone regulations fit for today and for the future. We want them to be clear and accessible for users while making sure they deliver the levels of safety and security required.”

So, what exactly is being proposed? Broadly, the changes can understood through the lens of five strategic objectives:

Simplifying regulations by reducing complexity in operational requirements in the “Open” category, renaming operational sub-categories to “over”, “near”, and “far”, and removing confusing exemptions for “toy” drones. At present, operational requirements are structured through a system of categories (i.e. Open, Specific, and Certified) and sub-categories (i.e. Open A1, A2, and A3), reflecting the characteristics of the operation. Increasing education and understanding of regulations, by requiring flyers of drones under 250g to take the free online Flyer ID test, increasing the guidance and information digitally provided to users via their drone controllers and displays, and improving the guidance material. At present, some drones, such as DJI Mini 4 Pro, benefit from exclusions from some operational requirements. Improving drone safety and security by implementing product standards for drones through a system of class-marking. There are currently no drone-specific product safety and security regulations implemented in the UK. The CAA is proposing to implement class-marking and product standards from Jan. 1, 2026, for drones intended to be used in the Open category. Enabling safe and secure airspace through the introduction of Remote ID, geo-awareness, and geofencing functionality for certain categories of drones. Remote ID is the ability of a drone to communicate identification and location information during flight. The requirement for Remote ID already exists in UK Regulation (EU) 2019/945 and 2019/947 but is yet to be implemented. At the same time, geo-awareness functionality would alert remote pilots when a drone is approaching restricted airspace. And geofencing functionality will provide stronger mitigation, by preventing drones from entering restricted airspace at all. Supporting the drone sector by giving more time for drone operators to adopt class-marked drones and implementing more flexible product assessment procedures for manufacturers. More specifically, the CAA is proposing to give drone users until Jan. 1, 2028, to adopt class-marked aircraft.

You can read the complete document of changes proposed in detail here, and provide your feedback on the same here. The UK government agency is categorically inviting input from all stakeholders impacted by the new rules, including recreational and commercial drone operators, drone manufacturers, and drone service providers. You have until Jan. 10, 2024, to respond.

“We’ve listened to the drone community and believe what we are proposing will make it easier for drone users to understand the requirements and fly safely. We’re now keen to hear from everyone involved via the consultation,” Woolsey sums up.

