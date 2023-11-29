Litchi app update fixes Facebook Live connection issues

Litchi, one of the most popular third-party flight apps for DJI drones, has released new updates across its iOS, Android, and web products. Here are the key highlights…

Litchi for Web: Mission Hub

Mission Hub is a web tool that lets you create, edit, and share waypoint missions for the Litchi app. You can use it to add, delete, or change waypoints and points of interest, and to select multiple waypoints for batch editing. The platform can now be updated to version 2.1.1, following which you will be able to use Mission Hub on mobile devices as well.

iOS and Android apps: Litchi for DJI Drones

The Litchi for DJI Drones apps are compatible with DJI Mini 2, Mini SE (version 1), Air 2S, Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, Mavic 2 Zoom and Pro, Mavic Air and Pro, Phantom 4 (Normal/Advanced/Pro/ProV2), Phantom 3 (Standard/4K/Advanced/Professional), Inspire 1 (X3/Z3/Pro/RAW), Inspire 2, and Spark drone platforms.

A new update is now available for both iOS and Android apps, and it aims to fix the issue of an unstable connection on the Facebook Live streaming platform.

Some users had noticed that while live-streaming the feed from their DJI drone to Facebook, the connection would automatically turn off after about 40 seconds. To fix the error, Litchi has released v4.26.5 of the app for Android users and, at the same time, updated the iOS app to v2.15.1.

Read more: DJI Pocket 3 receives major new firmware upgrade

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.