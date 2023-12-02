New drone firmware improves stability of DJI M300 RTK connection

DJI has released a new firmware update for its flagship commercial drone with interchangeable payloads, the Matrice 300 (M300) RTK.

Aircraft firmware version 07.00.01.0 is now available to download for one of the safest industrial platforms that DJI has ever manufactured. And what this update does is, it improves the stability of the M300 drone’s RTK connection.

RTK is short for Real Time Kinematics, a special technique for satellite positioning that can produce results that are accurate to the centimeter. Basically, you measure satellite data against a ground station for precise, real-time information. The method is considered far superior to satellite data on its own because it can be used to correct inaccuracies and discrepancies that can skew satellite coordinates, such as incremental weather, tall buildings, or mountains.

With an RTK drone, surveyors and other kinds of enterprise drone pilots can expect centimeter-level positioning accuracy with each flight.

The DJI M300 further accentuates its advanced RTK positioning system with advanced AI capabilities and six-directional sensing positioning. Add in a 55-minute maximum flight time, hot-swappable batteries, and a wide-ranging operating temperature and you get a drone that can tackle your not-so-average job site with ease.

It’s worth mentioning that the M300 recently added support for the new Zenmuse L2 aerial LiDAR payload. This LiDAR sensor comes with an IMU system that DJI has built in-house to achieve the 4cm vertical and 5cm horizontal accuracy required for 1:500 high-precision terrain surveying.

You can see the complete release notes of the new M300 RTK firmware update here.

