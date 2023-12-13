Litchi for DJI drones issues new iOS flight app update

Litchi, a third-party app for DJI drones, has updated its iOS offering. The company has released v2.15.3 of the app to fix some critical issues that users have reported.

Litchi for DJI Drones is an autonomous flight app with additional features and capabilities beyond the official flight apps.

You can, for instance, plan and execute automated flight paths by setting waypoints on a map. This is useful for creating complex flight plans, capturing specific points of interest, or creating smooth cinematic shots. Similarly, you can use the Litchi app to enable automated “Follow Me” mode in beginner-level drones such as the DJI Mini 2 and Mini SE. The aircraft leverages your mobile device’s GPS and altitude sensors for the same.

Though Litchi is available for both Android and iOS devices, the latest update is aimed only at iPhone and iPad users. Here’s what the new version of the app promises:

Fixes issue of crashing when stitching a pano

Fixes startup crashes on older iOS versions

Litchi is compatible with DJI Mini 2, Mini SE (version 1), Air 2S, Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, Mavic 2 Zoom and Pro, Mavic Air and Pro, Phantom 4 (Normal/Advanced/Pro/ProV2), Phantom 3 (Standard/4K/Advanced/Professional), Inspire 1 (X3/Z3/Pro/RAW), Inspire 2, and Spark drone platforms.

