DJI Mini drone returns to $299 in holiday discount deal

DJI’s beginner-level camera drone, Mini 2 SE, is down to $299 this holiday shopping season. Designed to capture your everyday moments or travels, the easy-to-use drone was first announced in February 2023. It’s now 12% off its normal price, which is also the lowest-ever price for the Mini 2 SE.

The DJI Mini 2 SE drone brings several enhancements to flight performance, image transmission, and intelligent features of the previous-generation Mini SE aircraft. But you should know that it’s not targeted at those looking to upgrade from the original Mavic Mini or the Mini SE. The product is designed for first-timers who want to explore drone flying without breaking the bank.

The great thing about the Mini 2 SE is that it weighs less than 249 g. This makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. The aircraft comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12 MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery.

You also get several intuitive flight control features such as one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering, and return to home (RTH). At the same time, intelligent shooting modes such as QuickShots and Panorama ensure that even novice pilots can have a go at creative photography and cinematic videos.

DJI Mini 2 SE delivers a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and up to 10 km of HD video transmission with excellent anti-interference capabilities. It has Level 5 wind resistance, which means even at a wind speed of 10.7 m/s, the aircraft can hover steadily and keep images stable.

In the meantime, know that the Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo, which contains two extra batteries and a host of useful accessories that give you more time in the air, is also available to buy at a discount price of $449 right now ($40 in savings).

