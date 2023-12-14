 Skip to main content

Autel Robotics opens new drone repair and service center in UK

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Dec 14 2023 - 12:11 am PT
Drone maker Autel Robotics has announced the launch of its official service center in the United Kingdom. The company, which is offering up to 50% off on its drones during this holiday season, has opened its UK drone repair store in partnership with local drone specialist Vantage UAV.

Autel says its new drone repair center will provide top-notch service and support tailored to the unique needs of its UK users. Here’s what the company is asking its customers to expect:

  1. Swift turnaround and seamless service: No more extensive waiting times associated with shipping devices abroad. The UK-based repair center will ensure significantly faster repair turnaround times.
  2. Local expertise: Autel says its UK repair center is staffed with highly trained and certified technicians who are well-versed with drone platforms. As such, all aircraft will be handled by professionals with an intimate knowledge of the technology, leading to precision and efficiency.
  3. Enhanced customer support: With a local presence, Autel’s customer support team will be primed to address inquiries and concerns promptly. Direct access to a team that knows the nuances of the UK market will enhance the overall customer support experience.
  4. Guaranteed authenticity and quality: Exclusively utilizing genuine Autel spare parts, the UK repair center will restore products to peak performance.

Autel UK drone repair and service center contact

You can get in touch with Autel Robotics’ new service and repair center in the UK through the following channels:

Email: repairs@vantageuav.com

Tel: 0203 871 8226

Address: PR House, Hortonwood 30, Telford TF1 7ET, Shropshire, United Kingdom

Opening hours: 9:00-17:00 (from Monday to Friday)

