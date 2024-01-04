Drone maker DJI confirms shutting down education division in US

Chinese tech giant DJI has confirmed to DroneDJ that it plans to shutter its STEAM Education division in the US as well. In its home ground, the company has already ceased the sales of all its educational offerings, including the Tello drone and programmable RoboMaster robots.

Though it is better known for its incredible camera drones and innovative imaging solutions, DJI has been invested in robotics education for more than a decade now. The company organized its first robotics university summer camp in China in 2013 and followed it up with the first RoboMaster robotics competition in 2015.

Then, in 2018, DJI announced the launch of the Tello educational drone, collaborating with drone startup Ryze Robotics. In the following years, RoboMaster S1 and EP Core programmable robots hit the shelves. Come 2020, DJI Education had matured enough to become a separate division.

At this time, the company committed an initial investment in the form of donations, cash prizes, subsidies, marketing funds, and sponsorships to drive the first round of educational campaigns in Australia. “We hope to provide the new and impactful tools and hardware for teachers to excite the next generation of tech innovators,” Jianrong Gao, then head of DJI Education, said.

In 2021, DJI added the RoboMaster Tello Talent (TT) drone to its education roster. Crafted especially for the classroom environment, the TT added a single infrared time of flight (TOF) sensor, similar to that found in Inspire 2 and Mavic 2 Pro drones. As such, the drone could offer simple obstacle avoidance and distance detection up to 1.2 meters, making it safe to fly in a classroom. Advanced students could even program a swarm of TTs to fly custom maneuvers and formations with simple coding languages such as Scratch, Swift, and Python using DJI’s swarm software.

The STEAM Education division then turned its attention to artificial intelligence, which led to the development of an AI module designed for classroom instruction at primary and secondary school levels. The company also launched an integrated solution called DJI Education Hub to give teachers easy access to diverse robotics resources. A key attraction of the DJI Education Hub was the Robotics Simulator which would leverage a 3D physics engine to add realism to the simulation environment.

