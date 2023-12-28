5 products that DJI will stop supporting in 2024

What a year it has been for DJI drone fans! From the dual-camera Air 3 to the omni-sensing Mini 4 Pro, the company released some of its most powerful, feature-rich drones in 2023. But as more advanced products are launched, older offerings reach their End of Life (EOL). We know of at least five DJI products whose service and support will end in 2024, and the list includes popular heavy-lifter Matrice drones.

Establishing overall product life cycles is a normal practice in tech companies. DJI also undertakes periodic assessments of its products and their accessories before establishing the timeline for end-of-support services.

“Because electronic products are affected by technological developments and changes in usage requirements, each generation of products has a fixed life cycle,” says DJI. “To continuously provide you with premium product and service experiences, we regularly optimize resource allocations to promote the development and application of new products and technologies.”

Five DJI products will reach their end-of-service timeline on February 24, 2024. These include drone platforms and accessories alike. Take a look:

Product name Production suspension time Service suspension time Matrice 600 December 2016 February 24, 2024 D-RTK December 2017 February 24, 2024 Snail December 2017 February 24, 2024 Matrice 200 series January 2019 February 24, 2024 Matrice 100 January 2019 February 24, 2024

DJI designed the Matrice drone platforms for professional aerial photography, filmmaking, and industrial applications. The M600, in particular, could leverage the D-RTK high-precision navigation and positioning system with its A3 series flight controllers. The Snail, meanwhile, is a propulsion system that was optimized for drone racing.

And as you can see, DJI stopped manufacturing all these products a while ago. And for the past many years, the tech giant has been diligently providing maintenance and support services for them.

But now, the company’s recommendation to users is to upgrade. Here’s DJI:

As of the date of service suspension, we will no longer provide you with services for these products involving product inquiries, technical support, and product maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you are still using any of the above products, we sincerely recommend that you upgrade to an alternative product of a new model so that you can enjoy our more recent, improved technologies, and we can then continue to provide you with efficient customer service.

