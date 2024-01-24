Japan’s SOTEN drone — ‘affordable’, NDAA-compliant DJI rival — now shipping in US

Japanese drone maker ACSL says its SOTEN drone with a swappable camera system and robust encryption process is now ready to ship in the US. The standard package of the NDAA-compliant drone has been priced under $10,000 to compete with global rival DJI’s commercial offerings.

With a 20MP one-inch sensor with a mechanical shutter, SOTEN presents itself as a viable alternative to the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise and the Phantom 4 Pro platforms. The steep price tag aside, the small and compact drone can conduct mapping, surveying, and infrastructure inspection jobs with ease.

This is because ACSL has spent the last few months gathering feedback from US enterprise users on improvements to the platform that was being offered in Japan. Another reason why the SOTEN’s big commercial debut couldn’t take place before this week even though the drone maker had announced its entry into the US market in May 2023.

According to Dr. Christopher Raabe, global CTO of ACSL, the upgraded US version comes with reduced video latency, enhanced gimbal and camera controls, an improved user interface, and compliance with FAA Remote ID requirements.

The security standards on this Made in Japan drone are anyway quite strict. Collected photo and video data can be further encrypted before being recorded to the on-board memory card while the communication between the drone and the controller is always encrypted.

But it doesn’t stop there. Some product features and improvements that the team has already keyed in for 2024 include making the optical/thermal camera better, smart controller upgrades, longer flight time, long-range communication options, cellular network connectivity, and an SDK for third-party software development.

The first batch of SOTEN drones has already arrived in the US and you can order one from an authorized retailer cum service partner today. The standard package will include the aircraft, a standard 20MP camera, a remote controller, a smart battery, and all the required cables.

In addition to the standard package, ACSL plans to offer several other combos, including an “Inspections Kit” that will feature the drone with a standard camera, 4 batteries, a hard carry case, spare propellers, and a triple battery charging system.

“There is a rising drone ecosystem in Japan and we are excited to bridge that growth with the needs

in the US market by working in partnership with some of the best UAS dealers and experts in the

industry,” says Cynthia Huang, CEO of ACSL. “They recognize that our SOTEN system showcases some of the best that Japan is uniquely positioned to both improve and offer more of, from flight and image quality, manufacturing precision, and secure supply chains, to approachable price points.”

