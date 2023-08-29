DJI Mavic 3E, 3T get Find My Drone feature with firmware update

DJI has released new firmware updates for its popular commercial drone series, Mavic 3 Enterprise. Both Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T (the T indicates a thermal sensor) are getting a host of useful features including “Find My Drone,” which is one of the easiest ways to recover a lost DJI drone.

DJI Mavic 3E and 3T drone users can now update their aircraft to version 07.01.10.03, while the remote controller can be brought up to v02.01.00.03. At the same time, the Pilot 2 app and DJI Assistant 2 can be updated to v7.1.0.24 and v2.1.10, respectively.

A key highlight of this new firmware update is the “Find My Drone” function, which can be used in scenarios such as aircraft emergency landing or flyaway to obtain information about the aircraft’s last known coordinates. DJI’s consumer drones, and many commercial models too, have had this feature for several years, but the tech giant has made it available for Mavic 3E and 3T only now.

Other improvements that have been introduced through the new software package are listed below:

Added ability to view the downloaded photos and videos in Album when the aircraft is disconnected.

Added ability to import unlocking licenses offline.

Added Fixed Angle Shot for waypoint actions. You can set the gimbal pitch, aircraft orientation, and camera zoom.

Optimized the firmware compatibility of the remote controller to avoid abnormality caused by firmware downgrade.

Optimized Payload SDK to provide more secondary development functions.

Optimized some of the DJI Pilot 2 information such as prompts.

Fixed known issues to improve user experience.

