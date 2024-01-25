DJI updates Fly app to help you operate your drone better

DJI has released a huge update for its drone flying app, DJI Fly. Version 1.12.8 of the app comes with a host of new features including a home screen that has been revamped to be more informative and intuitive, as well as a new shortcut for transferring drone footage to another device.

As you likely know, DJI Fly is designed to help pilots fly drones with ease. You need this app if you have any of the DJI drones listed here: Mini 4 Pro, Air 3, Mavic 3 Pro, Mini 2 SE, Mini 3, Mavic 3 Classic, Avata, Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3, Mini SE, Air 2S, DJI FPV, Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini.

According to the release notes shared by DJI, here’s everything new and optmized in the Fly app’s latest version:

Adds a display zoom setting that supports larger text display, enabling a clearer presentation of critical flight information.

Introduces the “Before You Fly” section that provides information on flight compliance requirements and important considerations for drone flights at different locations.

Adds support for searching information on product usage, tutorial videos, and flight guides for specific areas.

Optimizes in-app after-sales service by introducing new features such as hotline service, online service progress inquiry, and access to frequently asked questions (FAQ).

Introduces a redesigned QuickTransfer interface, allowing for more intuitive and easier connections.

Download the DJI Fly app here.

