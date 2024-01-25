 Skip to main content

DJI updates Fly app to help you operate your drone better

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jan 25 2024 - 5:27 am PT
0 Comments
dji fly app update air 2s mini 3 pro january 2024

DJI has released a huge update for its drone flying app, DJI Fly. Version 1.12.8 of the app comes with a host of new features including a home screen that has been revamped to be more informative and intuitive, as well as a new shortcut for transferring drone footage to another device.

As you likely know, DJI Fly is designed to help pilots fly drones with ease. You need this app if you have any of the DJI drones listed here: Mini 4 Pro, Air 3, Mavic 3 Pro, Mini 2 SE, Mini 3, Mavic 3 Classic, Avata, Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3, Mini SE, Air 2S, DJI FPV, Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini.

What’s new in DJI Fly app update

According to the release notes shared by DJI, here’s everything new and optmized in the Fly app’s latest version:

  • Adds a display zoom setting that supports larger text display, enabling a clearer presentation of critical flight information.
  • Introduces the “Before You Fly” section that provides information on flight compliance requirements and important considerations for drone flights at different locations.
  • Adds support for searching information on product usage, tutorial videos, and flight guides for specific areas.
  • Optimizes in-app after-sales service by introducing new features such as hotline service, online service progress inquiry, and access to frequently asked questions (FAQ).
  • Introduces a redesigned QuickTransfer interface, allowing for more intuitive and easier connections.

Download the DJI Fly app here.

Read more: New DJI Terra update improves LiDAR missions, data processing speed

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Fly App

DJI Fly App

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.