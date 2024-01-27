 Skip to main content

DJI releases new firmware update for $299 Mini 2 SE drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jan 27 2024 - 7:01 pm PT
0 Comments
new dji drone mini 2 se launch price buy now firmware update 2024

Tech giant DJI has released a new firmware package for its most affordable travel-friendly drone, the Mini 2 SE. This is the first update for the $299 drone since March last year.

The January 2024 update bumps the Mini 2 SE aircraft firmware up to v01.00.0410 from the previous version 01.00.0360. At the same time, the RC-N1 remote controller firmware has been updated to v04.11.0400 by the drone maker. You will also need to update your DJI Fly app to v1.12.8 or later for the new software package to work properly.

Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly used for bug fixes and performance improvements. This update also fixes some known issues with the aircraft, along with helping users in China to comply with new drone regulations that have come into effect this year.

Broadly, these new regulations have been introduced to prevent security risks related to drones and provide enhanced legal support for the robust development of the UAV industry in China. Drone owners are now mandated to present a form of identification when registering with authorities, and those who use and operate drones are required to have certain qualifications.

Further, no-fly zones and airspaces that are open to drones have been revamped with application processes needed for activities involving drones. And even with approvals in place, drone pilots are now required to report the estimated take-off time and preparations to the air traffic management agency one hour before the scheduled take-off, and fly only after being confirmed by the agency.

Mini 2 SE is the most pocket-friendly DJI drone for beginners, capable of capturing 2.7K/30fps videos and 12 MP stills. It was first announced in February 2023. Learn how to update your DJI drone firmware.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Mini 2 SE

DJI Mini 2 SE

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.