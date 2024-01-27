DJI releases new firmware update for $299 Mini 2 SE drone

Tech giant DJI has released a new firmware package for its most affordable travel-friendly drone, the Mini 2 SE. This is the first update for the $299 drone since March last year.

The January 2024 update bumps the Mini 2 SE aircraft firmware up to v01.00.0410 from the previous version 01.00.0360. At the same time, the RC-N1 remote controller firmware has been updated to v04.11.0400 by the drone maker. You will also need to update your DJI Fly app to v1.12.8 or later for the new software package to work properly.

Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly used for bug fixes and performance improvements. This update also fixes some known issues with the aircraft, along with helping users in China to comply with new drone regulations that have come into effect this year.

Broadly, these new regulations have been introduced to prevent security risks related to drones and provide enhanced legal support for the robust development of the UAV industry in China. Drone owners are now mandated to present a form of identification when registering with authorities, and those who use and operate drones are required to have certain qualifications.

Further, no-fly zones and airspaces that are open to drones have been revamped with application processes needed for activities involving drones. And even with approvals in place, drone pilots are now required to report the estimated take-off time and preparations to the air traffic management agency one hour before the scheduled take-off, and fly only after being confirmed by the agency.

Mini 2 SE is the most pocket-friendly DJI drone for beginners, capable of capturing 2.7K/30fps videos and 12 MP stills. It was first announced in February 2023. Learn how to update your DJI drone firmware.

