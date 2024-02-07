TotalEnergies drone to detect methane emissions in India

TotalEnergies is bringing its drone-based methane detection technology AUSEA (Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications) to India. The French energy giant is partnering with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to help the latter reduce its methane emissions.

Methane is a greenhouse gas with a global warming potential 28 times higher than that of carbon dioxide and a much shorter atmospheric lifetime. Reducing methane emissions is a priority for oil and gas companies across the globe, with TotalEnergies aiming for zero methane emissions by 2030.

Similarly, ONGC has been scouting for new technologies to reduce its methane emissions by 50% by 2027 and by 80% in 2030 compared to 2020. The company is targeting 2038 as its first zero methane emissions year.

Methane detection and measurement using drones

Mounted on a drone, the AUSEA gas analyzer, developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, while at the same time identifying their source.

Compared to traditional techniques, drone technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement. It allows access to hard-to-reach emission points on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and offshore.

The result is that, in 2022 alone, TotalEnergies carried out more than 1,200 AUSEA flights in 8 countries to cover 125 sites.

The long-term objective of the company is to use the technology as part of a seamless and autonomous system. Research teams are now looking to develop a drone navigation system with data automatically streamed to the servers, as well as instantaneous data processing and reporting capabilities. Automating the system will deliver immediate results to local operators at the facilities and increase the number of flights even further.

