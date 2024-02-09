 Skip to main content

2 new DJI drones coming to US with Dock 2, FCC filings show

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Feb 9 2024 - 12:01 am PT
dji matrice 3d drone dock 2 new fcc
Image: DJI

New listings from DJI have just hit the US FCC database. It looks like the second generation of DJI’s nested drone solution is finally ready for the North American market.

FCC filings, in our experience, pop up not long before the release date of a product. This time, it’s the DJI Dock 2 drone-in-a-box solution and DJI Matrice 3D and Matrice 3TD drones that have received the green signal from the FCC test bench.

You can take a look at their FCC labels below:

new dji drone fcc
new dji drone fcc
new dji drone fcc

To be clear, this is not the first time we have heard of these solutions. The first leaked photos of the Matrice 3TD thermal camera drone date as far back as September 2023. Even DJI officially released these products in China last November.

In a nutshell, Dock 2 is an upgraded drone-in-a-box from DJI with a key differentiator being its lightweight design that makes transportation more convenient. Compared to the previous generation, the volume and weight of the autonomous docking solution have been reduced by 75% and 68% respectively.

We also know that Dock 2 is designed for use with the new DJI Matrice 3D/3TD series drones for applications such as high-precision surveying and mapping or security and inspection jobs.

While the Matrice 3D comes with a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 20MP wide-angle camera with a mechanical shutter, the Matrice 3TD sports a thermal camera in addition to a telephone and wide-angle camera (without mechanical shutter). Both aircraft come with IP54 protection and a flight time of 50 minutes for large-area operations.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ for more details and US prices of the new DJI products!

