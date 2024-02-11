5 DJI products on sale that make great Valentine’s Day gifts

Love is in the air, and so are discounts on DJI products. This Valentine’s Day, DJI is making it easier for you and your special someone to capture your adventures together in a creative manner. Here’s a roundup of the drones, action cameras, and handheld cameras on sale that would make great Valentine’s Day gifts for the tech-obsessed.

See for yourself just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be with the DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone. The Explorer Combo pairs the palm-sized Avata with Goggles Integra video headset and RC Motion 2 remote controller joystick, allowing drone users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies with the Avata in a unique manner. Typically priced at $1,278, the package is available for just $889 in DJI’s Valentine’s Day sale.

One of the most capable yet travel-friendly drones from DJI, the Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation that allows users to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. The RC controller, meanwhile, features a bright LCD touchscreen that will relieve your phone from flight duties. The Mini 3 Pro combo with DJI RC has typically sold for $909 since its release, but it has now received a markdown which has brought its price down to an irresistible $729.

Like the more advanced Mini 3 Pro, the DJI Mini 2 SE drone also weighs less than 249 g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. The aircraft has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12 MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery. Right now, this drone is available to buy at its lowest-ever price of $299.

One of the most affordable and impressive action cameras out there, the DJI Osmo Action 3 comes with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS imaging system that can shoot in 4K/120fps and provide an incredible 155-degree super-wide FOV. In addition, D-Cinelike color mode is available in video, slow-motion, and time-lapse modes for those looking for more room to edit in post-production. Another key highlight of the product is its 1,770mAh Extreme Battery that lets the camera record for over 2.5 hours.

This highly portable and lightweight pocket camera boasts a 3-axis gimbal, 4K sensor, and wide-angle lens that captures fantastic image quality in photo and video modes alike. Pocket 2 has an impressive battery life of 140 minutes and an audio system that consists of four strategically placed microphones. Right now, Pocket 2 can be scooped up for $399 after a 20% discount on its typical selling price.

